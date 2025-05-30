Quent Capital LLC Sells 26 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $403.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.50 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.43.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,736.32. This represents a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,075 shares of company stock worth $7,305,942 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

