Howard Financial Services LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,112.79.

Netflix Trading Down 2.0%

NFLX opened at $1,184.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,055.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $971.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,215.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total value of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,972,180. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,348 shares of company stock valued at $139,087,908. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.