Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 2,996 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

