Private Client Services LLC Purchases 37,036 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Client Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,036 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.2% of Private Client Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $666,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $82.48 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.91.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

