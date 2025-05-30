Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CVX opened at $137.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $240.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

