Best Travel Stocks To Research – May 27th

Costco Wholesale, Booking, and Alibaba Group are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the travel and tourism sector—including airlines, hotels, cruise lines, car rental firms and online travel agencies. They give investors exposure to consumer spending on vacations, business travel and related services. Because their revenues depend on economic conditions, seasonality and factors like fuel costs or geopolitical events, travel stocks can be more volatile than other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $8.94 on Tuesday, reaching $1,017.44. 1,308,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,615. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $975.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $973.43. The company has a market cap of $451.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $788.20 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded up $115.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5,448.77. 205,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,503. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,471.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,839.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4,899.90.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.54. 7,013,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,036,847. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average is $108.37.

