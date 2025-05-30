Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $1.26 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sage Capital Advisors llc trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $519.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $325.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.08.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

