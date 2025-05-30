Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Lifted by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 70.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 9.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 49,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $222.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.86. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

