Stash Investments LLC Acquires 8,729 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stash Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Stash Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stash Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $122.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

