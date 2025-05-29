Wellington Management Group LLP Has $76.54 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.05% of Amgen worth $76,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,721,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 339,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,205,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,441,909,000 after buying an additional 2,672,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,475,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,245,881,000 after purchasing an additional 352,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Amgen by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,182,843,000 after buying an additional 3,495,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Amgen by 1,292.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029,058 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 0.4%

AMGN opened at $278.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

