Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.15.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.6%

Broadcom stock opened at $239.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 195.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.34 and its 200 day moving average is $202.36.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

