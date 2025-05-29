First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases 52 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7%

HD stock opened at $367.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $365.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

