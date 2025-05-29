Centre Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 66.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 95,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 147,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $1,966,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.10 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average of $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $440.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

