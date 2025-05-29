Blockchain Stocks To Follow Now – May 28th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Core Scientific, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, integrating, or leveraging blockchain (distributed ledger) technology. These may include crypto miners, exchange operators, software developers, and enterprises using blockchain for supply-chain, finance, or identity solutions—offering investors indirect exposure to the growth and adoption of blockchain ecosystems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.77. 1,701,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,469,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.60. Oracle has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $452.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,192,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,506,893. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 4.74. Riot Platforms has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $15.87.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,203,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,426,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 5.98. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of Core Scientific stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. 3,684,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,270,604. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 6.66.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. 1,887,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,961. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 2.24.

