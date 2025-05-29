Trust Co of the South Has $672,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trust Co of the South raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.2% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 41,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 206,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $239.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 195.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $251.88.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.