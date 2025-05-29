Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $540.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $510.64 and a 200-day moving average of $533.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

