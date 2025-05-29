Fulcrum Equity Management Has $202,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,343,000. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,885,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $416,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $590.44 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $587.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $558.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

