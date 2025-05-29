Best Retail Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 28th

Tesla, Apple, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves selling goods or services directly to consumers through physical storefronts, online platforms, or both. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the retail sector’s performance, which can be influenced by consumer spending trends, seasonal demand, and broader economic conditions. By holding retail stocks, shareholders participate in the profits, dividends, and potential growth of these consumer-facing businesses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.52. The stock had a trading volume of 59,978,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,450,925. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.16, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.00. 23,468,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,127,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.54. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $5.41 on Wednesday, reaching $300.41. 12,105,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,678,727. The stock has a market cap of $272.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $443.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

