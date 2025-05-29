Best Telecom Stocks To Research – May 28th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, AT&T, Palo Alto Networks, and Zscaler are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide voice, data, internet and related network services—ranging from wireless carriers and broadband providers to fiber-optic and satellite operators. They tend to offer stable, dividend-oriented returns and are influenced by factors such as regulatory changes, infrastructure investment cycles and technological advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,338,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,973,737. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.39 and its 200-day moving average is $202.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 195.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1,027.38. The stock had a trading volume of 463,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $889.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $975.33. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $212.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of T traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.53. 16,422,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,717,977. The company has a market cap of $198.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,121,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,205. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.16 and a 200-day moving average of $185.20. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a PE ratio of 106.12, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,505. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $259.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,018.28 and a beta of 1.14.

