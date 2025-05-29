Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Acquires 236 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.9% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.50, for a total value of $329,824.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,535,270. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.96, for a total transaction of $409,767.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,841.52. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,628 shares of company stock worth $34,826,386 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $643.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $577.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.01.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

