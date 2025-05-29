Insurance Stocks To Consider – May 28th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Intuit, Berkshire Hathaway, SoFi Technologies, Elevance Health, and Progressive are the seven Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is underwriting insurance policies—such as life, health, property or casualty—and investing the premiums they collect. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to underwriting profits, investment income on policy reserves and dividends, with returns shaped by factors like claim experience, interest‐rate movements and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.62 on Wednesday, hitting $359.28. 70,484,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,300,734. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 176.12, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.93 and a 200-day moving average of $333.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.10. 13,224,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,632,464. The business’s 50 day moving average is $443.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.04. The stock has a market cap of $271.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $754.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,233. The business has a 50 day moving average of $622.13 and a 200 day moving average of $621.81. The stock has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $758.77.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $4.20 on Wednesday, hitting $504.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,441. The business has a 50 day moving average of $518.46 and a 200 day moving average of $489.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $401.58 and a 12-month high of $542.07.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 45,498,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,086,035. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Elevance Health (ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

NYSE ELV traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $379.68. 1,367,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,334. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $357.45 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

NYSE PGR traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.19. 1,481,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,450. Progressive has a 1 year low of $201.34 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

