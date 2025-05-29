Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.26 Million Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,133 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MINISO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.30 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MINISO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

MINISO Group Stock Down 0.5%

MINISO Group stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.66. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.85). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $609.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

