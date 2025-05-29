Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,702 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Moody’s worth $64,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.08, for a total value of $192,178.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,537.92. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.87.

Get Our Latest Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Down 0.6%

MCO opened at $478.52 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $453.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.