Wellington Management Group LLP Has $68.79 Million Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,001 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.04% of Choice Hotels International worth $68,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3,087.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 20,530 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.4%

CHH stock opened at $130.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average of $138.41.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $332.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.52 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,821.60. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ervin R. Shames sold 2,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $259,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,586.72. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CHH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $140.00 price objective on Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.

View Our Latest Report on CHH

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.