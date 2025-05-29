Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 71,873 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 71,873 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.19% of Modine Manufacturing worth $72,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of MOD opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director William A. Wulfsohn purchased 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.43 per share, with a total value of $200,957.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,012.11. The trade was a 53.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOD. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

