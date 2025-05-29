Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

RF Industries Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $4.36 on Thursday. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,818.16. This represents a 16.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

