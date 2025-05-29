Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 845,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,225 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.27% of Adtalem Global Education worth $76,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $35,990,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 405,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,425,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,157,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 799.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 115,699 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $132.54 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $140.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.34.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $466.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.19 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

