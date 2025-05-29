Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Boosts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.96. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $76.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.