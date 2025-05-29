56,963 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 20,095,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,955,000 after purchasing an additional 714,941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,359,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,080,000 after purchasing an additional 263,848 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,261,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,429,000 after purchasing an additional 938,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $257,888,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

CGGR opened at $38.13 on Thursday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

