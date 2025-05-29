B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.1%

EL stock opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average is $68.77. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $125.90.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.85%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

