B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $790,000 Stock Position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,493.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGS. Santander upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGS opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

