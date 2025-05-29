B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $809,000 Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 100,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

