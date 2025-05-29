GTS Securities LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $40,299.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,983.71. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.37. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

