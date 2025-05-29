684 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,597,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after buying an additional 60,365 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 38,977 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.98 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

