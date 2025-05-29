Berkeley Inc Sells 202,895 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Berkeley Inc decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 202,895 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,133,000. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 63,551 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.90.

Shares of CSX opened at $31.34 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

