Top Real Estate Stocks To Research – May 27th

United States Steel, Bank of America, Ford Motor, Capital One Financial, Wells Fargo & Company, Morgan Stanley, and MercadoLibre are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves owning, developing, managing or financing income-producing properties. By buying these shares, investors gain indirect exposure to real estate markets and can earn returns through rental income, property appreciation and dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

NYSE:X traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 35,167,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,961. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.19. 22,555,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,728,308. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $332.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 65,922,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,619,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

NYSE:COF traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.65. 3,244,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,445. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $210.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.14 and a 200 day moving average of $184.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.99. 6,679,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,449,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $240.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Shares of MS traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,346,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699,606. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $90.94 and a 1-year high of $142.03. The stock has a market cap of $207.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $43.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,551.81. 155,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,582. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,198.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,023.31. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,550.00 and a twelve month high of $2,635.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

