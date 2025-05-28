Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for PAHC FY2025 Earnings

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

PAHC stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.46 million, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.62. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.41 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $10,312,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 92.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 186,087 shares in the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $3,696,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 108,918 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.