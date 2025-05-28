Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for TSE:QSR Q2 Earnings

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QSR. TD Cowen cut Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of QSR opened at C$98.93 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$83.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$102.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.78, for a total value of C$2,249,018.20. Also, Senior Officer Sami Siddiqui sold 9,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.92, for a total transaction of C$972,247.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,077,442. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

