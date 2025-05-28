Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for LLY Earnings

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.48. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $23.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q3 2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $9.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $30.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LLY. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $724.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $686.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $784.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $801.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

