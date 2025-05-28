1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Shares Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.25. 25,451 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 6,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

1st Colonial Bancorp Stock Up 1.7%

The stock has a market cap of $73.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74.

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

