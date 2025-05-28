University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Trading 4.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.99. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

University Bancorp Trading Up 4.5%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22.

University Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th.

University Bancorp Company Profile

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; SBA, commercial real estate, equipment, home improvement, and other instalment loans; and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

