Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of Sabre Q2 Earnings

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Sabre in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Sabre’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sabre’s FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $776.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sabre’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $2.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. Sabre has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.63.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 744.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sabre by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
