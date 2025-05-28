Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for OLED Earnings

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Display in a research note issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OLED. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Price Performance

OLED stock opened at $146.95 on Monday. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $103.70 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.28. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.