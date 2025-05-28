Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $741.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($8.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.
