Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $741.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($8.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 848,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51,766 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 658.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118,275 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

