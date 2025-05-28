What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for CHRW Q3 Earnings?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.33 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHRW has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $97.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $82.16 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day moving average is $100.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,338 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,304,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,833,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,174,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after purchasing an additional 748,661 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.33%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

