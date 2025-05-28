BRP (DOOO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BRP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 61.20%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts expect BRP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Up 2.1%

DOOO opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.17.

BRP Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. BRP’s payout ratio is currently -29.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 28,660.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 110.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 72,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 144.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after buying an additional 427,434 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

View Our Latest Report on DOOO

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.