What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Moderna Q2 Earnings?

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moderna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.26) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($3.10). The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($9.61) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($8.18) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.43) EPS.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Moderna Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of MRNA opened at $26.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. Moderna has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $164.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative net margin of 110.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.