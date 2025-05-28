ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.73. 196,594 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,954% from the average session volume of 9,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59.

ANTA Sports Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

