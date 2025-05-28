Caleres (CAL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect Caleres to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $622.93 million for the quarter. Caleres has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.400 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.800-3.200 EPS.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Caleres to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Caleres Stock Up 3.6%

Caleres stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. Caleres has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Separately, Loop Capital cut their target price on Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lori Greeley acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $159,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,700. This trade represents a 900.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 53,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Caleres by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 105,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 162,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

