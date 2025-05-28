GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Trading Down 20% – Should You Sell?

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 111,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 55,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

GGL Resources Stock Down 20.0%

The company has a market cap of C$3.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

GGL Resources Company Profile

GGL Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits, as well as diamonds. The company holds interests in the McConnell Creek project located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia; the Providence Greenstone Belt located in the northeast of Yellowknife, Slave Craton; and the Nevada Lithium project consists of various lithium sediment bearing mining claims in Nevada.

